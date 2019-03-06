Five businesses served by Fenton City Water are affected by the advisory and are located on S. Fenway Avenue between 250 S. Fenway and 555 S. Fenway. They were advised to boil water for drinking and cooking.
An 8-inch water main valve on S. Fenway Ave. was discovered broken on Wednesday, March 6.
City crews made the necessary repairs, however, in the process they had to depressurize the system causing residents in the area to experience low or no water pressure.
Because there is a risk for contaminants to siphon their way back into a water distribution system when that portion of the system loses pressure, public health officials advise water customers in the affected area to boil their water until water tests are performed.
If you are affected by the boil water order you should boil water for one minute before using it for drinking or cooking. If you can’t boil the water, use bottled water.
After 48 hours, check with City of Fenton at 810-629-2261, the Fenton Water Plant at 810-714-0528, or the Fenton Police Department 810-629-5311. You can also visit the city’s website or Facebook page to see if the advisory have been lifted.
