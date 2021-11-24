The city of Flint has determined 27 homes were damaged or destroyed in the explosion that killed two and injured two others on Nov. 22.

The Building and Safety Department for Flint has determined how many homes were affected with assessments during the recovery process. The city has communicated with 22 of the 27 families affected.

Five of the families have been relocated to hotels and one is in the process of relocating. Blight laborers are continuing to board and secure windows and doors of damaged homes.

The utilizes at homes affected by the explosion will be shut-off until the final assessment is complete that is scheduled for the week of Nov. 29. The Hogarth Avenue explosion area currently has security provided by Michigan Security with Flint Police Department patrol.

All residents affected by the explosion can call the city of Flint Public Health Office at 810-410-2020.

