The City of Flint says they are asking all residents to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.
The Flint Police Department is working with other local agencies to investigate reports of a group or groups of individuals from outside the city that may be attempting to incite violence and create local disturbances.
They say this is a precautionary measure and that there are no known threats to the community.
“Our residents are our best defense. You are the eyes and ears of this community. We are asking everyone to be aware of their surroundings and to call 911 if they see anything unusual,” Flint Police Chief Phil Hart said.
The city recently gained national attention for hosting a series of peaceful protests following the death of George Floyd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.