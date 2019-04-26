Four residents of Flint are officially certified by the City Clerk’s Office as candidates for the upcoming mayoral primary election.
The following names will be on the Aug. 6 election ballot:
- Gregory Eason
- Sheldon Neeley
- Don Pfeiffer
- Karen Weaver
Each candidate had to submit a nomination petition with at least 600 valid signatures from registered voters.
