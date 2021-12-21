The city of Flint is still investigating and working with community members after the deadly home explosion last month.
The impacted area is still under investigation. The Michigan State Arson Division is working with insurance companies to secure the blast zone to determine the cause of the explosion, according to Mayor Sheldon Neeley.
The Flint Building and Safety Department (BSI) placed door knockers at 56 homes, 39 of them with visible exterior damage, with a request to call BSI back to schedule an inspection.
BSI has completed inspections at 10 homes on Hogarth and Larchmont. Five homes need repair and inspection before they can be occupied, and five other homes have been condemned, the city said. Staff will continue to respond to inspection requests.
The city’s building and safety department is working with Consumers Energy to assess the utilities at damaged homes. The Flint Public Health Office gave $250 Meijer gift cards to families immediately affected by the explosion. The office is still working with families to determine levels of need.
Public health navigators have reached out to families regarding their housing accommodations. Twelve families have returned to their homes, six are staying with relatives or friends, five are staying in a hotel and officials are waiting to hear back from six families.
The home explosion on Nov. 22 killed two people, 55-year-old Lisa Rochowiak and a 4-year-old girl, and injured two others. Consumers Energy stated after completing its investigation, it found no issues with its natural gas system leading up to the explosion.
To date, the United Way’s fund has received more than $56,000 from more than 300 donors. The city of Flint is working with families to assess needs for fund allocation.
The Hogarth Avenue explosion area is still under watch by Michigan Security with barricades and around-the-clock security. Anyone unauthorized to be in the area will be asked to leave as it is unsafe and still under assessment, Neeley stated.
Residents can contact Genesee Health Systems virtual urgent care and crisis lines at 810-496-5500 for the behavioral health urgent care line and 810-257-3740 for crisis calls.
Any resident affected by the explosion is asked to call the city of Flint Public Health Office at 810-410-2020 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Resources such as shelter, food, clothing, mental health assistance, housing vouchers, and essential needs are available. When calling, residents should leave their name, phone number, address, and service needed.
