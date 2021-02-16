Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley has declared a snow emergency in the City of Flint until 10 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
Parking on city streets is prohibited to allow for crews to clear streets of snow.
City offices will also be closed on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, due to the snow emergency.
