Mayor Sheldon Neeley is declaring a state of emergency against gun violence in the city of Flint.
Neeley made the announcement during a press conference at Flint City Hall on Friday morning, July 23.
The city is trying to hiring at least 20 more law enforcement positions at the Flint Police Department, Neeley said. He added the city is looking for not only police officers but fire personnel.
Police Chief Terence Green commended Neeley for declaring the state of emergency, adding the city is experiencing some type of gun violence on a daily basis.
The mayor’s plan includes making investments in community resource centers and awarding grants to support community crime watch.
Councilman Santino Guerra called on the community for their help to curb the crime that Flint faces.
The city has seven days to operate under this emergency declaration with additional resources.
Stay with TV5 for more details on this developing story.
(1) comment
Knife violence and blunt object violence and fist violence are free to continue growing though. Thanks, mayor.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.