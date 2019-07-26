The Flint & Genesee County Chamber of Commerce said the Vehicle City is in the middle of some big changes.
More than $324 million in construction projects have been announced or are already underway in Flint.
The projects will be used for manufacturing, education, cultural institutions, and lodging.
“Downtown Flint is leading the way. We’ve seen more than $200 million in development projects completed or begun over the past two years,” said Tim Herman, CEO of the Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce.
Construction crews are working to convert a former 11-story bank building in downtown Flint into a Hilton Garden Inn. The $37.9 million project is expected to be completed by spring of 2020.
The University of Michigan-Flint’s riverfront campus will see a $39 million expansion to its William R. Munchie Science Building.
The Flint & Genesee County Chamber of Commerce said the former site of a YWCA will be used for the Marketplace Apartments holding 75 apartments, 17 townhouses, and 4,600 square feet of commercial space.
A new public non-profit charter school, Flint Cultural Center Academy, will be added to the Flint Cultural Center. The $35 million expansion will serve 650 students, grades K-8.
The Sloan Museum of Discovery will nearly double in size from 58,000-square-feet to 100,000-square-feet, the chamber of commerce said. The museum is expected to reopen in 2021
Earlier this year, Mott Community College relocated its Culinary Arts Institute to the downtown area thanks to a $13 million renovation to Woolworth’s former building.
Also new to the downtown area, the former Perry Drug Store saw a $1.4 million makeover which will now hold a credit union branch, art gallery, and a women’s fashion boutique.
A $16.5 million project is transforming a former elementary school into an apartment complex. Coolidge Parks Apartments will house 54 apartments, 9,600-square-feet of commercial space, and more than 9,000-square-feet of community space.
The Vehicle City will also see a $150 million investment from General Motors to the city’s assembly plant. The investment will increase the production of all-new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickup trucks.
Work on the assembly plant is expected to be completed in the first half of 2020.
“We’re seeing tremendous energy and enthusiasm for the city’s revitalization,” Herman said. “We feel quite confident that there’s more development still to come.”
Kettering University announced plans for a new state-of-the-art academic hub, Learning Commons, and a $150 million fundraiser campaign.
