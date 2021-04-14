Flint is extending its tax deadline to June 1 for those that work and live in the city.
“This extension is consistent with other government entities and allows us to accommodate residents during these challenging times,” said Mayor Sheldon Neeley.
The IRS changed the due date for federal returns to May 17. The city’s extended deadline will allow filers to include a copy of the federal tax forms with their local tax return.
Tax forms are available in PDF and fillable formats. Completed forms can be dropped off at the City of Flint Customer Service center or placed in the red dropbox in front of City Hall’s main entrance. Forms can also be mailed to City of Flint – Income Tax Department PO Box 2055 in Flint, MI 48501-2055.
Filers should review this checklist to avoid common tax-filing mistakes:
- Sign the forms
- Include payment if needed
- Make sure all necessary forms are included
- Double check the mailing address
- Using the correct amount of postage when mailing forms
Taxpayers can ask for an extension by filing an F-4868 form, which is available on the city’s website. Federal and state extensions would need to be filed separately.
