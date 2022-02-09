The city of Flint will be hosting American Recovery (ARPA) public input sessions to outline the finalized rules and process for the $94.7 million grant the city received.
“Now that we have our compliance component in place, it’s time to again engage with residents on the next steps,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We will continue to build a stronger Flint by making sure these dollars are invested in a way that reflects the community’s priorities.”
Neeley is inviting residents to learn about the ARPA spending categories and the next steps for Flint. The city hopes to define the best opportunities for the ARPA support through the input sessions.
“The $94.7M the City of Flint has received is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enact meaningful and positive change to move Flint forward,” said Robert Widigan, chief financial officer for the city of Flint. “This additional input is needed. We want to ensure these dollars are spent equitably and transparently.”
