City of Flint offering reward for information on illegal dumping
(Source: City of Flint)

The city of Flint is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of anyone illegally dumping in Flint.

Any information about the vehicle shown above, which is involved with dumping in the city according to Flint Police, can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

