The City of Flint is back on trial today against former administrator Natasha Henderson.
It will soon be up to the jury to determine if Henderson was illegally fired in 2016.
A federal appeals court said the case could go to trial because there was a key dispute over facts in Henderson’s whistleblower claim.
Mayor Karen Weaver says Henderson was ousted for failing to inform the city about an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.
Henderson says she was fired after raising concerns about how funds related to the Flint Water Crisis were being used.
She believed donors were being steered from a fund for water crisis victims to one controlled by the Mayor.
The trial continues at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 9, before Eastern District Court Judge Sean Cox in Detroit.
