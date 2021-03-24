The City of Flint is reminding residents there is less than one week to register to receive a portion of the $641.2 million available from the Flint Water Settlement.
Residents can also opt out of the settlement if they want.
“It is important that residents review all options and make the decision that is right for their family,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “While no amount of money will make up for what happened to us, this settlement will provide compensation for children, adults, and businesses impacted by the Flint water crisis.”
All registrations must be submitted online or postmarked by March 29. The City of Flint said forms and registration information was mailed to all Flint households.
The City of Flint contributed $20 million to the settlement from the city’s insurance carrier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.