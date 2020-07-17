Vote voting elections generic
Hill Street Studios via Getty Images

The City of Flint has set up a box to drop your absentee ballots into.

The box is installed in front of the city’s Municipal Center on Saginaw St.

The city says the box has 24-hour access with security.

The box can be used for those who do not want to mail in their ballots or submit them to the city clerk’s office.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.