The City of Flint has set up a box to drop your absentee ballots into.
The box is installed in front of the city’s Municipal Center on Saginaw St.
The city says the box has 24-hour access with security.
The box can be used for those who do not want to mail in their ballots or submit them to the city clerk’s office.
