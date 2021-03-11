The City of Flint will receive an estimated $99.33 million from the American Rescue Plan.
The $1.9 trillion bill will include support for small businesses, states, counties, and schools.
The City of Flint Finance Department estimates Flint households will receive more than $125 million from the benefits. Included in the package is expanded Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit, and additional federal stimulus money.
“This is a big win for our community, and we will continue advocating for Flint and Flint families at all times and in all places,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We still are learning more about the details of any restrictions on this funding, but we know it will allow us to invest in true recovery from the intersection of crises we have weathered. These dollars will help alleviate financial pressures caused by the pandemic and help us to continue to move forward in a positive direction."
