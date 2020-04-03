Republic Services, serving the City of Flint, is making some changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The company announced the following changes on April 3:
- Please bag all of your trash and make sure the bag is closed and secured.
- Bulk collection (e.g., couch, carpet, mattress, etc.) will be suspended. Alternative bulk collection points are located throughout the City for use by City residents (this is to limit exposure to the virus).
- As a reminder, all bags should weigh less than 50 lbs.
- Yard Waste collection that was scheduled to start April 6, 2020 will be temporarily suspended during this pandemic to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
- Please do not put any trash or recycling in cardboard boxes.
- Cardboard recycling should be broken down and placed neatly and securely in the recycling bin or in a 36 gallon can (or smaller) clearly marked "RECYCLING" on the side.
Any questions can be asked by calling 800-438-0966.
