The city of Flint has met state and federal standards for lead in its drinking water for the sixth consecutive year, according to the Michigan State of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).
Since July 2016, Flint’s water system has tested below action levels of the federal Lead and Copper Rule (LCR) during 11 consecutive monitoring periods. During the most recent monitoring period, between July 1 and Dec. 31, the 90th percentile calculation for the samples collected is at 7 parts per billion for lead. This is higher than the previous six-month period, which tested at 3 parts per billion, but is below the federal action level of 15 parts per billion.
EGLE states the increase is attributed to the increase in non-residential sites being added to the city’s sampling pool as most residential sites have had their service lines replaced and no longer meet the criteria for inclusion in the 90th percentile calculation.
Flint has conducted excavations at 95 percent of the residential locations to determine the material composition of service lines. The service line replacement program is expected to be completed this year.
City leaders are urging any remaining water customers who may have lead service lines to use Flint’s free replacement program.
“These latest LCR results are a testament to the unwavering commitment of our public health navigators, water advisory and community groups, our partners at the local and state levels, and this administration,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “The fact that we’ve been able to be below LCR standards six years consecutively is key toward rebuilding the community’s trust and a stronger Flint for us all. There is still more work to be done, but this important news serves as a positive reminder of what we can achieve working together.”
The latest test results were calculated from drinking water samples drawn from 71 homes and businesses known to have lead service lines, including 40 sites that were single-family homes and 31 that were businesses and a church, according to EGLE.
This was the largest number of non-residential sites used in calculating the city’s 90th percentile to date. If residential sites were only used in the sampling, the result would have been 5 parts per billion, EGLE stated. If non-residential sites were only used, it would have been 13 parts per billion.
“We’re pleased to see that Flint’s work to eliminate residential lead service lines is showing a sustained drop in lead levels across the city,” said Eric Oswald, director of EGLE’s Drinking Water and Environmental Health Division. “The data we are now seeing from the Tier 2 sites is also an important reminder to business owners to flush their lines after extended periods of stagnation that may have been caused by pandemic-related closures.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.