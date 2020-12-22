The city of Gladwin has lifted its boil water advisory for residents.
Gladwin experienced a water main leak when a crew accidentally hit a water main line while installing a fiber optic line on Dec. 18.
Due to the water system dropping below 20 PSI, Gladwin issued a boil water advisory at the time.
The city repaired the damaged water line on Dec. 19.
