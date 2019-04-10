The city of Grand Blanc announced it will be adding a fire department to its community.
The decision was made at a city council meeting on Wednesday, April 10.
The new fire department will be funded by the city’s current operating budget.
The city’s current contract with Grand Blanc Township will expire on July 24 following a 90-day extension from the original deadline of April 25.
The new fire department will start on on July 25.
