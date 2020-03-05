The City of Grand Blanc is announcing the closure of the Ice Rink at Physicians Park due to the early arrival of spring temperatures.
The warmer weather makes it difficult to keep the ice frozen, according to the city.
The rink opened for business this season on Dec. 6.
The city said to look out for the rink's reopening in late 2020.
The last day for skating will be March 9.
The city said the summer splash pad will open soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.