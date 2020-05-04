The city of Grand Blanc is canceling a few events that were scheduled to start next month.
The Food Truck Festival on June 12 is canceled. The event’s two other dates, July 10 and Aug. 14, have not been canceled at this time.
Grand Blanc will decide on other festival dates as they get closer.
The Farmers Market and Concerts in the Park double event on June 17, June 24, and July 1 has been canceled.
Grand Blanc is hoping to start the new event on July 8 if attendees can social distance.
The Chalet Shoppes are closed and will reopen when the shoppes can safely do so the city said.
The city of Grand Blanc said it is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing will be done at all events.
City administration offices remain closed until May 18.
