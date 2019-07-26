Friday, July 26 was opening day for the city of Grand Blanc Fire Station.
Fire Chief Dennis Smith said he couldn’t be more proud.
“Feels great. All of this hard work has paid off,” Smith said. “It isn’t something I would do for just anybody. I only did it because Grand Blanc city needed some help and I was willing to do it.”
Smith came out of retirement to pull together the new fire department which is something the mayor said was necessary.
Mayor Susan Soderstrom said this was necessary, especially since Grand Blanc Township dissolved the partnership between the two municipalities.
“There were only two options: start a fire department, or go with them. And we decided it was best for us to start our own department,” Soderstrom said.
The Grand Blanc Township Supervisor told TV5 in previous interviews that a report from a consulting company showed the township paid more than the city for services. This is what contributed to the separation.
On Friday, both Soderstrom and Smith said there’s no bad blood and they are focusing on the future.
“I’m very excited for our community and we are going to make this work, and everybody is going to be safe,” Soderstrom said.
To make the department operational, they brought two new firetrucks and a command vehicle.
“When it comes down to firefighters, firefighters work together pretty darn well. No matter the circumstances, we all have the same mission right, we want to help the community. That’s why we get into this business in the first place,” Smith said.
Smith is the only full-time staff on the department and said the firefighters will all be paid on call.
He said he is looking forward to helping out the community.
“If you have an emergency or you just need our assistance, feel free to call 911 and we will be there to help you,” Smith said.
