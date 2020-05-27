The city of Grand Blanc has started planning for its $1.1 million projects that will improve local streets.
Projects are set to start on June 1 and continue through September.
The city said its last street projects were in the summer of 2017, in which six streets were identified and totaled over $706,000 in investment.
This year’s projects will include the following streets:
- Stonybrook Drive – all
- Greenwich Lane – between Woodbridge and Stonybrook
- Layman Creek Circle – all
- Boutell Drive
- Moceri Drive between Boutell and Boutell
- Birchwood Lane – all
- Townline Road around Old Town and to Townline Court
- Townline Court – all
- Morningside Circle – all
West Street between Union and half of Hattie
“We are excited to begin these projects, but know residents on these streets will be experiencing momentary difficulties and issues while work is being done on their streets,” said Wendy Jean-Buhrer, City Manager.
The city said a .9 mill collected from residents, as well as the state gas and weight tax, has made the 2020 Local Streets projects possible.
For more information on the Local Streets projects, head to the city of Grand Blanc’s website.
