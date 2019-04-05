An investigation is underway after officials found that a Harbor Beach water plant employee may not be properly licensed.
According to Eric Oswald, Director of MDEQ Drinking Water and Municipal Assistance Division, two employees in the City of Harbor Beach are involved.
Oswald said the individual misrepresented the number of hours of training completed to acquire a license.
He said that the water is safe, but the requirement is that there be a licensed operator at the water plant.
He said that letters were mailed out to two employees and that the decision about what happens with the employees is up to the city.
Oswald also said the employees could appeal any decision made by the DEQ about licensing.
Officials have not released any names at this time
