Fireworks (File photo)
(File photo)

There will be no Fourth of July fireworks in the City of Midland this year.

On May 18, the Midland City Council voted to cancel the 2020 celebration.

Plans are for the firework celebration to resume in 2021.

RELATED: Bay City cancels Fourth of July fireworks celebration

RELATED: Saginaw Fourth of July fireworks plan

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.