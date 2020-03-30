The City of Midland has closed the playground equipment at all City of Midland-maintained parks, effective immediately.
The move comes as the city works to curb the potential spread of COVID-19 by closing or limiting public access to areas that attract crowds of people.
The city said residents may continue to use city parks and trials for outdoor exercise, as defined in Executive Order 2020-21 (“Stay Home, Stay Safe”) issued by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, March 23.
