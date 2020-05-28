The City of Midland has extended the closure of all city buildings and facilities and suspension of all nonessential services through June 12.
The extension is in compliance with Governor Whitmer’s Safer at Home executive order.
The city released a list of services that will remain in effect until June 12:
- Midland City Hall, Municipal Service Center, Water Treatment Plant, Wastewater Treatment Plant, Law Enforcement Center, Grace A. Dow Memorial Library, Midland Civic Arena, and all Midland Fire Department stations will remain closed to the public.
- Rental certification inspections through the Building Department are suspended.
- Visitors to Washington Woods senior living community is limited to essential care providers only through Friday, June 12. Riverside Place is closed until further notice due to damage sustained during the recent flooding event.
- The Sanitary Landfill is open for residential and commercial customers from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for residents who wish to dispose of trash, yard waste, or flood debris. At this time, it will be also open on Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Additional hours will be announced at a later date.
- The Plymouth Pool will not open for the 2020 season. Gerstacker and Longview spray parks and the water features at Thrune Park will remain closed at this time, but may open at a later date subject to future executive orders and public health directives and guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
- The Midland Civic Arena has melted ice rinks and cancelled previously-scheduled summer activities and programs at this time. An estimated timeline for the reopening of the arena has not been determined.
- Dial-A-Ride Transportation continues to operate normal phone and bus service hours to provide rides for essential travel only.
- Water service installations are suspended through Friday, June 12.
- The terminal building of the Jack Barstow Airport is closed. Pilots may continue to access hangars and purchase fuel as needed.
- Public meetings of the Midland City Council and City boards, commissions, and committees will be evaluated on a meeting-by-meeting basis to assess their need to meet and take action on matters of significant importance. Public meetings that must be held will be done so electronically.
Building and Midland Fire Department personnel are working remotely to process construction permits and inspection requests as quickly as possible to provide service for flood-impacted residents.
To schedule a building inspection or apply for a building permit related to the recent flooding event, residents should call the Building Department at (989) 837-3383 and leave a voicemail message regarding their project or email the appropriate staff member.
Fees will be waived for all City permits related to flood damage.
For more information and updates on the changes to city services, visit this page.
