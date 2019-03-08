Three Midland area high school students will have the opportunity to travel to Midland’s Sister City of Handa, Japan as a part of the Midland-Handa Sister City Student Exchange program.
Students interested in participating in the Midland-Handa Sister City Student Exchange program will have until Sunday, Mar. 31 to complete their applications.
The students selected will travel to Japan for three weeks from July 19-Aug. 9.
During their stay, students will live with three Japanese host families to experience day-to-say life in Handa, visit local and reginal government and places of interest. Students will also get to participate in both group and family-centric activities.
Airfare and travel accommodations will be provided for the selected students.
To be considered, candidates must live and/or attend a school system in the City of Midland and be entering their junior or senior year of high school in the fall of 2019. Students must have a grade point average of 3.0 on a 4 point scale. Candidates are also requested to have a genuine interest in Japanese culture, international travel, and new experiences. Fluency in speaking Japanese is not required.
Since the Midland-Handa Sister City Student Exchange began in 1982, more than 85 students from both communities have traveled to Japan and the United States to learn about each other’s culture, experience new ways of life, and better understand the connection between the two Sister Cities. Midland students travel to Handa in odd numbered years and, during even numbered years, Handa students are hosted by Midland residents.
The online application is available at www.cityofmidlandmi.gov/studentexchange.
Students requiring paper applications should contact the City at 989-837-3307. All application information, including three references, must be received by Sunday, March 31, 2019.
For more information on the Sister City Student Exchange, visit www.cityofmidlandmi.gov/sistercity and click on “Student Exchange”.
