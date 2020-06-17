The City of Midland announced they will resume regular heavy item and brush collection in Area D on June 22 after a brief hiatus due to flood debris collections.
The city says collection will resume its normal schedule meaning no collection the week of June 29, collection in Area A beginning July 6, collection in Area B beginning July 13 and collection in Area C beginning July 20.
They say collection includes logs, cut branches, tree trimmings and other brush in lengths less than eight feet.
The city also wants to remind you of the following rules:
- Brush piles should be no longer than eight (8) feet in length
- Piles should be set one (1) foot apart
- Piles should not contain any non-brush items or refuse
- Piles should not be placed near poles, trees, mailboxes, wires, or other obstacles as this impedes proper collection.
- Heavy items and brush items should be placed separately at the curb and can be placed at the curb no earlier than the Saturday preceding a resident's scheduled collection week. Items should be at the curb by 7:30 a.m. on the Monday of residents’ scheduled week in order to receive collection.
