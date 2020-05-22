The City of Midland has restored sanitary sewer services to all sanitary sewer pump stations that service residents.
The single remaining down pump is at the Redcoats softball complex which does not service any residents.
The Emerson pump station continues to function with the assistance of temporary pumps at this time so residents in that area may have slower sanitary sewer service until the station is fully restored. They expect that to be restored next week.
If you continue to experience issues with your sanitary sewer service, you should contact (989) 835-3500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.