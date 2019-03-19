The City of Mt. Morris Fire Department is giving out free smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms to residents within their coverage area.
The city was awarded smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms from the State Fire Marshal’s office to be distributed to residents.
Smoke alarms provide an early warning of a fire which allows additional time to escape your home.
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) approximately 40 percent of all home fire deaths occurred where there were no working smoke alarms inside the home.
Carbon monoxide is an invisible, odorless, and poisonous gas that cannot be detected without a working carbon monoxide alarm.
The goal of the program is to install up to six smoke alarms and one carbon monoxide alarm in homes where they are needed. Alarms will be installed in accordance with the Fire Code placing a smoke alarm in each bedroom, outside the main sleeping areas, and one on each floor.
These alarms require no battery changes and are 10-year maintenance free alarms.
All alarms will be installed by uniformed City of Mt. Morris Fire Department personnel and are free of charge to all eligible residents.
To schedule an installation time or determine if you are eligible contact Fire Prevention Officer Assistant Fire Chief James Young at jyoung@cityofmtmorris.org or on his cell phone at 810-835-5220.
