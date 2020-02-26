The City of Mt. Morris is handing out free smoke alarms to residents located within the City of Mt. Morris Fire Department's coverage area.
According to the department, thirty Michigan residents have lost their lives in house fires in 2020.
The department will provide up to three free smoke alarms per household thanks to a partnership with the American Red Cross.
Alarms will be installed in accordance with the fire code placing a smoke alarm outside the main sleeping areas, and one on each floor.
All alarms will be installed by uniformed City of Mt. Morris Fire Department personnel and are free of charge to all eligible residents.
To schedule an installation time or determine if you are eligible, contact Fire Prevention Officer Fire Chief James Young at jyoung@cityofmtmorris.org or at (810) 835-5220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.