The city of Saginaw declared Monday, June 28, Pride Day. June 28 is the anniversary of a turning point in the movement for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community.
“It’s a good feeling inside that the city of Saginaw is recognizing the LGBTQ+ community again,” City Councilmember Bill Ostash said.
Mayor Brenda Moore signed the declaration on June 21. Ostash is the city’s first openly gay council member.
“The proclamation for Pride Day was really to explain why we celebrate pride. As so back in 1969, as the proclamation states, it was the Stonewall riots that really, um, one year later, pride was actually officially celebrated,” Ostash said.
Ostash said the city has made progress becoming a more accepting place for LGBTQ+ people, banning household discrimination based on gender and orientation and designating LGBTQ+ people as a protected class.
Ostash said his day of reflection will focus on the late activist and council candidate John Monahan, credited with sowing the seeds of Equality Michigan. The Saginaw chapter later grew into Great Lakes Bay Pride.
“This does have a different celebration for me. And John was definitely on my mind when the proclamation was being read and accepted by the city,” Ostash said.
City events in recognition of Pride Day are postponed until next year. The event-planning process is long, the planning window short and at the planning time last year, the future of the pandemic was too uncertain.
“I do sit on the board of directors for Great Lakes Bay Pride and the board made a decision a long time ago back in December and January cause it takes many months to plan for this, that we just couldn’t do it this year,” Ostash said.
A big event is planned for next year in Bay City’s Wenonah Park.
Saginaw has declared a lot of things. City leaders are very good at declaring things. Sadly, their track record of actually accomplishing anything beyond these highly publicized declarations is quite poor. Talk is cheap. Action is costly, and politically risky. But hey...if it is mere talk that makes you happy, then this is probably satisfying news to you.
