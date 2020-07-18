The Saginaw County Sheriff announced at a press conference on July 18 that deputies and Michigan State Troopers are helping patrol the City of Saginaw.
The department said they are working through a shortage of officers.
Troopers and deputies responded to calls in the city this morning after first being called to assist last night with the help of a K9 unit.
The state police and sheriff’s office said they will respond if called for assistance again by the Saginaw Police Department.
There’s no word on why there is a police shortage in the city at this time.
