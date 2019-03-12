On Mar. 12, the City of Saginaw will hold a public open house meeting at City Hall Council Chambers to discuss the Mackinaw Street Reconstruction Project.
All city residents, property owners, and business owners interested in the project are invited to attend.
The Mackinaw Street Reconstruction Project is scheduled to begin May 1 and is expected to be completed on late Sep.
The open house will give the public an opportunity to learn more about the project and communicate any concerns that they may have about it. City personal will be available at the open house to answer questions and discuss the displayed construction and traffic control plans.
Work on Mackinaw St. between State St. and Congress Ave. will include roadway reconstruction with a new curb and gutter, drive approached, ADA sidewalk ramp construction, water main and water service replacement, and drainage improvements.
The new roadway will have a three-lane cross section that includes a center turn lane and no on-street parking.
The open house will take place in City Hall Council Chambers on Mar. 12 from 4:30-6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.