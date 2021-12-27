The city of Saginaw is launching a new way for residents to pay their water bills online.
Saginaw will use InvoiceCloud for a more user-friendly experience, the city said. Residents can use credit cards, Apple Pay or Google Pay or make a payment by text or phone using a credit or debit card.
Customers can also sign up for email or text alerts to notify them when their bill is ready and remind them to pay it.
"Last year really highlighted the importance of having multiple, dependable payment options available for our residents," City Treasurer Heath Pozenel said. "We offered the online payment option previously, but we felt we needed to make changes to our online platform to create a more user-friendly experience. This new system does just that and puts more payment options at the fingertips of residents. I encourage all residents to contact our Water Billing Department if they have any questions on how to register on InvoiceCloud or visit the webpage to get familiar with the new platform."
The change will start Dec. 28 and impact the January billing statements. Accounts set up on ACH auto-pay will be automatically enrolled and will not see any interruptions to their scheduled payments.
Any customer who set up their own payment schedule with a custom amount and frequency will need to set up a payment schedule again using the InvoiceCloud portal, the city said.
The new portal has lower processing fees, and customers can sign up for autopay bank draft payments for free.
