The City of Saginaw wants to clarify that the city has not changed the name of Ojibway Island.
The city made the statement after many residents noticed the “Welcome to Riverfront Saginaw” signs that have been placed throughout the riverfront area of Saginaw.
Leadership Saginaw Class of 2015 and Riverfront Saginaw Group worked together to raise money, and install the signs, which includes at the entrance of Ojibway Island.
The city did say it is excited about the updated that are being completed on Ojibway Island, and look forward to the new and improved facilities on the island.
For more on those improvements, click here.
