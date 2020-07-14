The City of Saginaw is closing vehicle access to all City of Saginaw maintained parks and playground equipment effective immediately.
This includes Ojibway Island and the Skate Park at the Frank N. Andersen Celebration Park.
The closure comes as city officials work to curb the potential spread of COVID-19.
Officials say that local parks have recently experienced visitation surges that made it hard for people to appropriately social distance.
Saginaw Police responded to several reports over the weekend of large gatherings at numerous parks throughout the city. “We continue to see large groups of people gathering in our parks. Unfortunately, these gatherings are becoming a health and safety issue. In the interest of the health and safety of our citizens, we have made an administrative decision to close these parks to vehicle access until further notice,” said Tim Morales, City Manager.
Residents can still use city parks and trails for exercise and recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.