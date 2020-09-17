The City of Saginaw is working hard to make sure all residents are counted in the 2020 census.
As of Sept. 16, Saginaw City officials say approximately 1,000 households and 2,500 people have not completed the census. If those 2,500 remaining Saginaw residents do not get counted before the Sept. 30 national census deadline, the city stands to lose nearly $7 million per-year or $70 million over the next 10 years, officials report.
In an effort to get everyone filling out the census, Saginaw-area nonprofit leaders including the Saginaw Community Foundation, civic leaders and the Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) are hosting the second in a series of three consecutive Friday “Census on the Go” awareness events outdoors at Saginaw City Hall on Friday, Sept. 18 and continuing Friday, Sept. 25.
Volunteers from STARS and City of Saginaw with tablets/computers will be on hand to help people fill on their census forms to “Be Counted” online. They also will help people register to vote and file for an absentee ballot if they choose. Social distancing and safety protocols will be in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
A grand prize drawing will be held to give away a free iPad and a $100 gift certificate, courtesy of STARS, that will be announced after the Sept. 25 event.
Officials also said that Saginaw’s BONEZ BBQ will provide 250 free lunches with hot dogs, chips and a drink from its food truck outside City Hall, near a STARS bus that is decorated to promote the 2020 census.
Show up at Saginaw City Hall on Sept. 18 from 11- 1p.m. to be a part of it.
