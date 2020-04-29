The City of Saginaw will resume its brush and other waste pick up services.
Starting on Friday, May 1, brush collection will begin in Saginaw. This will mark the start of the brush collection for the City of Saginaw for 2020.
Officials would like to remind residents that they can place one pile of brush at the curb for collection once a month. The brush pile should be no larger than four feet high by four feet wide by ten feet long. Also, the pile can’t be larger than six inches in diameter. They will not accept logs, small trees, stumps, or root balls.
Brush will be collected from residents who live on the west side of the city on the first through the 15th of the month.
Brush will be collected from residents who live on the eastside from the 16th through the end of the month.
Officials said the compost site located on Veterans Memorial Highway is now open.
The compost facility provides wood chips to Saginaw and surrounding areas.
The compost site will be open from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
The City of Saginaw Convenience Station will remain closed through the duration of the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order.
If the order is lifted, the next two dates for residents are tentatively set for Saturday, May 30 from 8 a.m to noon and Saturday, June 13 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Bulk collection for the City of Saginaw will be suspended until further notice.
