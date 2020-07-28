City of Flint officials is encouraging residents to send in their absentee ballots right away so their vote can be counted.
City and State leaders are encouraging residents to vote absentee due to the current pandemic.
“By all means we want our voters in the City of Flint to exercise their right to vote,” said Flint City Clerk Inez Brown. “The importance and safety of our voters is key, and the importance and safety of the ballot is key.”
Voters have until 5 p.m. on Friday, July 31 to request an absentee ballot. Residents can turn them in to the clerk’s office. The office will be open this weekend between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
“All of this will be handled on the 3rd floor in the city council chambers as we’ve done over the last few weeks to ensure six feet social distance rule is adhered to,” Brown said.
Brown is also asking residents to pick up absentee ballots for people who can’t drop them off.
“We don’t want people to have their ballot and not be able to get into us,” Brown said.
Primary Election Day will take place in Michigan on Tuesday, August 4. Polling locations will open at 7 a.m.
