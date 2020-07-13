A local city is offering a reward to track down whoever vandalized a local park.
The City of Clio said vandals attacked the Clio City Park on Saturday, July 11 with graffiti.
The large play structures and ramps in the skatepark were hit.
The City of Clio said it will reward anyone for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any person, persons, tagging or vandalizing city property.
If you have any information, call the City of Clio Police Department at 810-685-5010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.