The City of Saginaw received the 2020 Gold ADDY Award as well as the special Judges Choice Award for its 'This is Saginaw' video.
The city was awarded by the local American Advertising Federation (AAF).
The city of Saginaw partnered with AMPM Inc. and launched the video in July of 2019.
City officials said the video was launched as a part of the city’s marketing and communication plan.
The ADDY Awards attracts more than 40,000 entries each year in local competitions nationwide. The ADDY Awards is also the advertisings industry’s largest and most representative competition.
Officials said the most creative entries go through a scoring process where a panel of judges will evaluate each entry. A Gold ADDY is recognition of the highest level of creative excellence and is judged to be superior.
City officials said the campaign highlights the unique offerings of Saginaw and spreads the positive message of the revitalization taking place in the community.
“The City’s marketing team worked closely with AMPM for nearly six months to develop the content of this video. This video was developed as one of the first deliverables from the City’s marketing campaign, which was a part of the certification process to become a redevelopment ready community. We are excited that industry experts recognized their work as deserving special recognition. I am very proud of this team’s efforts to create such an impactful video,” said City Manager Tim Morales.
According to officials, the special Judges Award was earned for the video script and production written by former Mayor Greg Branch, who passed away in February 2019.
“Greg will forever be remembered as a champion for this community. He helped create a powerful video that focuses on who we are as a city and brilliantly highlights the determination and strength of our residents. As you listen to the words in this video, you can hear Greg’s love and dedication to the City of Saginaw,” said Mayor Floyd Kloc.
