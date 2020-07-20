The city of Grand Blanc is searching for whoever is responsible for damaging the soccer fields at Bicentennial Park.
The parks and recreation department said a vehicle drove on the fields about 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, and caused extensive damage to the turf.
If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the department at 810-694-0101.
The department is reviewing its security cameras and putting together a description of the vehicle.
