Another bridge nightmare for Bay City residents.
The City of Bay City has announced, that per the Michigan Department of Transportation, the Veterans Memorial Bridge will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, May 7.
The city said the full closure will last for around four weeks.
The news comes as the westbound side of the bridge has been closed but was due to re-open on May 15. At that point work on the eastbound side was supposed to begin.
Now the entire span will be closed.
Traffic will be detoured south to Lafayette Bridge via Washington, Garfield, and Lafayette Avenues on the east side, with traffic returning to M-25 via Salzburg and Euclid Avenues on the west side. Eastbound M-25 will be detoured via M-13, M-84 (Salzburg Avenue), and northbound M-84 (Garfield Avenue).
