Protests have taken place across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death, including in Michigan.
“There’s a lot of work to be done. I don’t think that’s different than a lot of other states. But I do believe that Michigan has a lot of deep-rooted history when it comes to race issues,” said Mary Engelman, interim director for the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.
Engelman said race relations in Michigan aren’t where they need to be. She said the images of fires, looting and other violence in the wake of Floyd’s death doesn’t help.
“What you’re seeing at night is a riot. And that’s kind of a different feel. That is not OK. You know, it is never OK to break the law intentionally and to bust out windows and to damage property that’s not yours and to act that way,” Engelman said.
Engelman said it is the peaceful gatherings that will usher in the change we need to see. She believes Floyd’s death wasn’t the by-product of a few bad cops. She believes it’s much deeper than that.
“He was killed by systematic racism. And that is a part of our dark American history that is present today,” she said.
Through the darkness there are glimmers of light. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson walked with demonstrators on Saturday night. He wanted to make it a parade, not a protest.
Engelman said Swanson’s actions are a positive step in the right direction.
“I think that that community said he gets it. And I think that that’s kind of the change we want to see. We want to see our police officers and our police forces say, ‘you know, this is not OK. What happened to George Floyd is not OK. And we don’t want any of our citizens to experience that,’” Engelman said.
