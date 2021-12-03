A two-vehicle crash was reported in Clare County involving a horse drawn buggy, according to the Sheriff’s office.
The crash took place on Friday around noon on Beaverton Road east of Hoover in Sheridan Township, according to the sheriff’s office.
A white Buick Rendezvous, driven by a 31-year-old Gladwin man, reportedly crashed into the rear of a horse drawn buggy, driven by a 43-year-old Gladwin man that was traveling eastbound in front of it.
According to the Sheriff’s office, the driver of the buggy was transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.
The horse is reportedly okay.
Alcohol has not been determined to be a factor in the crash, and the crash remains under investigation by Sheriff’s Office Traffic Crash Investigation Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.