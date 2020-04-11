Image: Clare County fire truck in parade
Source: MidMichigan Health Center

County officials deliver lunch to MidMichigan Medical Center-Clare

1 of 3

Healthcare workers at MidMichgan Medical Center Clare received lunch from a special group of frontline workers in their county.

Clare County Fire, EMS, and law enforcement agencies stopped by the medical center to deliver lunch.

County officials delivered the lunch parade-style due to social distancing measures.

TV5 would like to thank all essential workers for their service.  

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.