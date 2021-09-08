A Clare County man has been convicted of two counts of accosting children for immoral purposes.
Joshua Jon Murdoch, of Lake, pleaded no contest to the charges on June 7. The conviction was a culmination of an investigation by the Clare County Sheriff’s Department.
On Sept. 7, Murdoch was sentenced by Judge Evans to serve 12 months in jail, with credit for two days already served. Murdoch will be on probation for five years upon release from jail.
Murdoch was ordered to pay $3,126 in associated fees and court costs. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.
