A man from Clare County won a $2 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky X100 instant game.
The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at a Speedway gas station, located at 6225 Eastman Ave. in Midland.
“I usually play the Ultimate Millions or $60,000,000 Cash Blowout game,” the 60-year-old player said. “When I stopped at the gas station, I asked for those two tickets and they had sold out of them, so I decided to try the new Lucky X100 game. I scratched the ticket as soon as I got in my car and when I saw I’d won the $2 million prize, I was in total shock! I called my wife right away and told her I was on my way home with amazing news.”
The winning player claimed his prize and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.
“I have won smaller amounts of a couple hundred dollars in the past, but I always believed I would win a big prize one day. I can’t believe it finally happened,” the player said.
With his winnings, the lucky player plans to buy a new car, invest and share the prize with his family.
